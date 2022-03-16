Pune: Autorickshaw driver, two minor aides held for robbing passengers

The Pune city police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly robbing his passengers with the help of three aides, including two minor boys, at Mangalwar Peth on March 6.

The police have identified the accused as Abhishekh Balu Sasane alias Bhaiya (20), resident of Jay Bhavani Nagar in Kothrud.

Anup Shigokar (18), who is a resident of the Model Colony in Shivajinagar, has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Faraskhana police station. As per the FIR, Anup and his friend Sarthak Malkhede took an autorickshaw for going to the private bus stand in Sangamwadi. But the autorickshaw driver took the duo to a public road near the railway gauge in Mangalwar Peth, said the FIR.

The autorickshaw driver and his three aides robbed the victims of Rs 1,000 and cellphones at knifepoint, said the FIR. They also forced the students to transfer Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000 through a digital payment application, according to the FIR. A similar robbery took place in the Shivajinagar area on the same day, said the police.

A police team headed by senior inspector Rajendra Landge initiated an investigation into this matter. The police checked several CCTV footage to get clues about the robbers. A probe revealed that two of the robbers had been to an ATM centre in Shivajinagar and that the autorickshaw they had used for robbery was stolen from the Kothrud area.

During further investigation, the police identified the accused Abhishekh and arrested him from Kothrud. They also detained the two minor boys and are searching for the other accomplice.

The police recovered an autorickshaw, a two-wheeler, a sharp weapon and cellphones from the accused. A probe revealed the accused were involved in at least five crimes including an attempted murder case registered at the Vishrantwadi police station. They are suspected of more crimes in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, stated a police press release.