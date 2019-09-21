Pune: Autorickshaw driver held for charging Rs 4,300 for 15-km ride

An autorickshaw driver has been detained for allegedly charging a passenger Rs 4,300 for a trip from Katraj to Yerwada.

The passenger, who came to Pune from Bengaluru by a private bus in the early hours of Wednesday, took the auto driven by the suspect, Sachin Namdev Ajanthrao, from Katraj. But when Ajanthrao dropped the passenger in Yerwada, about 15 km from Katraj, he allegedly demanded Rs 4,300 from the passenger.

The passenger said he paid the money as he was scared of the auto driver. He then lodged a police complaint, after which they launched a search for the driver.

Police havaldar Narendra Parkhi, who is attached to the Bharati Vidyapeeth division of the traffic control branch, got information about the driver. Soon, a team of traffic police led by sub-inspector Dattatraya Dhumal nabbed Ajanthrao and handed him over to the Yerwada police station for further investigation.

Police Sub-Inspector Bhushan Kote, who is investigating the case, said, “We have not arrested the auto driver yet. He has admitted taking Rs 4,300 from the complainant. Further investigation is on.”