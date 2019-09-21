Pune: Autorickshaw driver held for charging Rs 4,300 for 15-km ride

An autorickshaw driver has been detained for allegedly charging a passenger Rs 4,300 for a trip from Katraj to Yerwada in Pune.

The passenger, who came to Pune from Bengaluru by a private bus early Wednesday, took the auto driven by the suspect, Sachin Namdev Ajanthrao, from Katraj.

But when Ajanthrao dropped the passenger in Yerwada, about 15 km from Katraj, he allegedly demanded Rs 4,300 from the passenger.

The passenger said he paid the money as he was scared of the auto driver. He then lodged a police complaint, following which the driver was arrested.