Pune: Automotive firm to make 300 hi-tech ambulances

According to the CEO of the company, Srinivas Reddy, the ambulances will be enabled with an app that will work as a tracking device for the driver and the person who calls for it. This is done to avoid any kind of time discrepancy. (Representational)

In a bid to meet the shortage of ambulances in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Pune-based automotive manufacturing company has set a target to manufacture about 200 to 300 ambulances in 2020-21. These ambulances will be classified into A, C, and D categories — Medical First Responder, Basic Life Support Ambulance, and Advance Life Support Ambulance, the company said.

These ambulances are going to be built under ARAI guidelines. According to the CEO of the company, Srinivas Reddy, the ambulances will be enabled with an app that will work as a tracking device for the driver and the person who calls for it. This is done to avoid any kind of time discrepancy. “We will also provide a built-in automatic sanitisation system to ensure hygiene and safety,” Reddy said.

The ambulances, he said, will have several important features in the interiors such as exhaust fan, washbasin, a cabinet for storing medical consumables, separate doctor’s seat with a lap belt, squad bench for paramedic staff or relatives, sidewalls reinforced to mount ventilators, suction pumps, etc.

“Majority of ambulances available with the hospitals currently are not well-equipped or lack a proper structure of facilities onboard. Since we are a customisation company, we are making sure that our ambulances meet top quality along with the latest technology in terms of equipment,” Reddy added.

“The main goal of Reddy Customs is to fill the gap of emergency infrastructure that is the need of the hour, especially the lack or unavailability of ambulances largely putting lives at risk every day. There have been many such cases in the recent past, where patients have lost their lives while waiting for hours for the ambulance to arrive,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.