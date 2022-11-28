scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Pune auto-rickshaws to return on road as unions withdraw ‘Chakka Jam’

The withdrawal  comes after the State Government promised to form a committee that will decide on the bike-taxi issue by December 10.

Hundreds of auto rikshaws lined up on Sangam bridge during the Chakkajam protest by 14 auto rikshaw unions against the Rapido bike taxi app at RTO on Monday. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

AFTER remaining off road through the day on Monday, auto-rickshaws will return to roads from Tuesday as unions who had started a ‘Chakka Jam’ strike have withdrawn the strike. The withdrawal  comes after the State Government promised to form a committee that will decide on the bike-taxi issue by December 10.

Keshav Nana Kshirsagar who heads the ‘Baghtoy Rickshaw Wala’ forum that has co-ordinated the latest agitation, said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Pune Guadian Minister Chandrakant Patil reached out to him and have promised that the committee will “ensure that the bike taxis will go off-road.”

More from Pune

“We have taken a strategic decision to suspend the strike. We hope that the government will fulfil its promise of banning bike-taxis and if they fail to do so by December 10, we will return to these roads on December 12,” Kshirsagar said at the protest site in front of Pune RTO, while requesting the auto-rickshaw drivers to return home.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...Premium
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...Premium
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 10:21:18 pm
Next Story

Redeveloped Yesvantpur railway station to act as ‘city centre’ by 2025: Indian Railways

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close