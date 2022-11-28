Pune auto-rickshaws to return on road as unions withdraw ‘Chakka Jam’

AFTER remaining off road through the day on Monday, auto-rickshaws will return to roads from Tuesday as unions who had started a ‘Chakka Jam’ strike have withdrawn the strike. The withdrawal comes after the State Government promised to form a committee that will decide on the bike-taxi issue by December 10.

Keshav Nana Kshirsagar who heads the ‘Baghtoy Rickshaw Wala’ forum that has co-ordinated the latest agitation, said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Pune Guadian Minister Chandrakant Patil reached out to him and have promised that the committee will “ensure that the bike taxis will go off-road.”

“We have taken a strategic decision to suspend the strike. We hope that the government will fulfil its promise of banning bike-taxis and if they fail to do so by December 10, we will return to these roads on December 12,” Kshirsagar said at the protest site in front of Pune RTO, while requesting the auto-rickshaw drivers to return home.