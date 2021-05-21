Pune: Auto rickshaw thief arrested, four stolen vehicles recovered

Police recovered four stolen auto rickshaws worth Rs 3.85 lakhs during the investigation.

Pune city police have arrested a man involved in several auto-rickshaw thefts and have so far recovered four stolen auto rickshaws from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Ashok alias Santosh Dhere (46), a resident of Wagholi.

Police said that an auto rickshaw was stolen from Kelkar road on May 17, following which the auto-rickshaw driver Santosh Jagtap lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Vishrambag police station.

During the investigation, a police team led by senior police inspector Vijay Tikole got clues about the accused while checking videos captured by the CCTV cameras in the areas surrounding the crime scene.

Then, acting on a tip-off to policeman Satappa Patil, cops arrested accused Dhere.

href=”https://www.twitter.com/expresspune”>Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Police recovered four stolen auto rickshaws worth Rs 3.85 lakhs during the investigation. Police said he had stolen all these auto rickshaws from different parts of the city.