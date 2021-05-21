scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 21, 2021
Most read

Pune: Auto rickshaw thief arrested, four stolen vehicles recovered

During the investigation, a police team led by senior police inspector Vijay Tikole got clues about the accused while checking videos captured by the CCTV cameras in the areas surrounding the crime scene.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 21, 2021 11:25:49 am
Pune news, Pune theft news, Pune police, Pune auto rickshaw thief arrested, Indian expressPolice recovered four stolen auto rickshaws worth Rs 3.85 lakhs during the investigation.

Pune city police have arrested a man involved in several auto-rickshaw thefts and have so far recovered four stolen auto rickshaws from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Ashok alias Santosh Dhere (46), a resident of Wagholi.

Police said that an auto rickshaw was stolen from Kelkar road on May 17, following which the auto-rickshaw driver Santosh Jagtap lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Vishrambag police station.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

During the investigation, a police team led by senior police inspector Vijay Tikole got clues about the accused while checking videos captured by the CCTV cameras in the areas surrounding the crime scene.

Then, acting on a tip-off to policeman Satappa Patil, cops arrested accused Dhere.

href=”https://www.twitter.com/expresspune”>Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Click here for more

Police recovered four stolen auto rickshaws worth Rs 3.85 lakhs during the investigation. Police said he had stolen all these auto rickshaws from different parts of the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement
x