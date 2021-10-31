Pune: 23 auto-rickshaw stands to be shut, 17,000 drivers fined in last two months

In a bid to ease traffic congestion, Pune traffic police have decided to shut down 23 auto-rickshaw stands in the city. The cops also said that they fined over 17,000 auto-rickshaw drivers for violating various traffic rules in the last two months.

“We have decided to close 23 auto-rickshaw stands to prevent congestion. Moreover, these stands posed challenges from the security point of view,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Shrirame told indianexpress.com on Sunday.

Shrirame also said that they have proposed to set up13 new auto-rickshaw stands. “We have invited suggestions and objections from citizens regarding the closure of the stands as well as the move to set up 13 new auto stands,” he said.

The decision to shut down the auto stands, Shrirame said, was taken after the traffic department carried out a survey. “The survey was conducted based on the demands of the residents and the auto-rickshaw organisations in the city. During the survey, we found that at least 23 auto stands were either impeding the flow of traffic or their location was unsafe,” he said.

He also said that the lack of an auto-rickshaw stand was inconveniencing the residents in certain pockets. “Therefore, we have decided to set up 13 new auto stands for the convenience of the citizens,” he said.

“Nearly 72,000 auto-rickshaws ply in Pune city, and we have around 550 auto-rickshaw stands. We are having a hard look at them. Those stands that are necessary will be allowed to continue, but those which cause congestion or imperil security will be moved from their spot,” he added.

Besides the decision to shut down some auto stands, Shrirame said they have also taken stern action against auto-rickshaw drivers who did not wear uniforms or did not carry licences, badges and permits, among others.

“We have largely succeeded in enforcing discipline among the auto-rickshaw drivers following the rape of a 14-year-old girl, in which auto drivers were found to be involved,” he said.

Shrirame said, “Over 17,000 auto drivers were fined, of which nearly 12,000 were fined for not wearing their uniforms. Wearing a uniform is important to help identify those who are plying illegally.” Police said illegal autos are often used by those involved in prostitution or for carrying weapons.

Shrirame said initially they and the Regional Transport Office had jointly undertaken the drive to fine errant drivers. “However, traffic police are now taking strict action against rule-breakers on their own,” he said.