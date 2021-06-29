Pune: Auto-rickshaw driver, aide arrested for ‘attacking, robbing passenger’

Police said the accused persons are history sheeters and had committed serious crimes in the past.

Pune city police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice for allegedly robbing a passenger after attacking him with a stone. Police have identified the accused persons as Ganesh Haribhau Dharpale (33) of Ambegaon Pathar, who is the auto-rickshaw driver and Gokul alias Bapu Khule (32) of Katraj, who is said to be the accomplice.

On Sunday, while ferrying passengers within the city, Ganesh and Gokul stopped at Taljai Pathar and allegedly attacked the passenger with a stone and then stole his laptop worth Rs 60,100 and escaped from the spot. After the victim approached the police, an FIR was lodged at the Sahkarnagar police station.

Senior police inspector Swati Desai and inspector Yunus Mulani launched a search for the accused. Constables Kisan Chavan and Dhananjay Bhise got information from their informers about the location of the accused persons. Soon, a team led by sub-inspector Sunil Ghadge of the Detection Branch laid a trap and nabbed Dharpale and Khule from near a bus stop in Taljai Pathar.

A press release issued by the police stated that the offence was detected within 24 hours after it was registered. Police said the accused persons are history sheeters and had committed serious crimes in the past.