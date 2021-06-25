Pune: Auto rickshaw driver, 4 others arrested for robbing passenger

Police said the passenger, Vijay Gurav (29), came to Pune from Kolhapur by bus and took an auto-rickshaw from Maldhakka junction to go to his house in Wagholi around 4 am on Wednesday.

Five persons, including an auto rickshaw driver, have been arrested for robbing a passenger.

Police have identified the accused as Shahbaz alias D Sharif Nadaf (32), Sagar alias Parth Mande (28), Moharam alias Samya Shaikh (27), Rajesh Mangal Mandal (24), and Imam Sayyad (24).

Police said the passenger, Vijay Gurav (29), came to Pune from Kolhapur by bus and took an auto-rickshaw from Maldhakka junction to go to his house in Wagholi around 4 am on Wednesday.

The auto-rickshaw driver, Shahbaz, and his accomplices allegedly took Gurav to another place, They allegedly dragged him out of the auto-rickshaw and robbed him of cash, his mobile phone and tourist bag, all worth over Rs 3,000, and escaped from the spot.

Gurav immediately approached the police, who launched a search for the accused and nabbed five of them. Search is on for one more person involved in the crime.

8 sandalwood trees stolen from High Explosives Factory

As many as eight sandalwood trees were chopped down and stolen from the premises of the High Explosives Factory (HEF) in Khadki. Ketan Patange, a junior workers manager who is also the head of the security section of the HEF, has lodged the first information report in this case at the Khadki police station.

According to the FIR, eight sandalwood trees, estimated to cost Rs 7 lakh, located in the magazine region inside the HEF, were chopped down and stolen between 6 pm on June 19 and 6 am on June 20.

Police have booked the unidentified sandalwood thieves under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and a probe has been launched for identifying them.