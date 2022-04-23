Pune: Auto driver booked for allegedly molesting 12-year-old girl in Bavdhan

An auto rickshaw driver allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl in Pune’s Bavdhan area on Friday, the police said. The victim’s father has lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Hinjewadi police station.

According to the police, the incident happened when the girl was returning from a a private study room. The girl left the study room and came to the LMD chowk in Bavdhan at around 3.10 pm, when an auto rickshaw driver approached her on the pretext of inquiring about an address and then allegedly molested her, a statement by the police informed.

It added that the girl narrated the incident to her parents following which her father approached the police and filed a complaint. The Police have booked the unidentified auto driver under Sections 354 (A) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.