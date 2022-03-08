Pune: Auto driver, aides rob students at knife point

AN AUTO RICKSHAW driver and his aides robbed two college students at knife point near the railway gauge in Mangalwar Peth area in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim, Anup Shigokar (18), a resident of Model Colony in Shivajinagar, has lodged an FIR at Faraskhana police station.

Police said Anup is an original resident of Buldhana district and is a student of HSC. His father had couriered him a birthday gift through a private travel bus. So he and his friend Sarthak Malkhede took an auto rickshaw around 5.45 pm on Sunday to go to the private bus stand in Sangamwadi, to collect his gift parcel.

But instead of taking them to Sangamwadi, the autorickshaw driver took the duo to a public road near the railway gauge in Mangalwar Peth. Here the auto driver and his three aides threatened the duo by pointing a knife and robbed 1,000 cash from them.

The robbers further forced the duo to transfer Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000 through PhonePe applications. The robbers then snatched the cell phones of the students and escaped from the spot in the auto rickshaw.

Police have booked the unidentified auto rickshaw driver and his three aides under sections 397 and 34 of the IPC.

Assistant police inspector Amit Shete is investigating the case.