Pune authorities working on ways to send stranded people home

AFTER the state government announced guidelines for stranded persons to go back home in various districts of Maharashtra, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday said the administration was in the process of creating a system using which stranded persons – migrant workers, pilgrims, students, professionals and others – can apply to go back to their homes within or outside the state. Ram said it will take the administration two or three days to put the system in place and the stranded persons should not panic.

Ram said that although the number of ‘stranded persons’ in Pune district is presumably huge – due to large number of students, migrant workers and IT professionals coming into the city from across the country – it’s possible that all of them do not want to head home, especially those who are working here and want to return to their employment once restrictions are eased.

Ram said that of the stranded persons, the count of migrant labourers alone stands at about “45,000 to 50,000” and there could be as many belonging to other categories.

“I want to make it clear that the buses or trains are not resuming. The stranded persons will have to make an applications to us, systems for which will be created in two to three days. What needs to be understood is that the decision is not be made here in Pune alone, we will get in touch with the home district of the person concerned – wherever it is in India – and only after, ig we get a go-ahead from the local administration in the home district of that person, we will allow the person to move to his or her home by making one’s own travel arrangement,” said Ram.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government issued guidelines for movement of stranded persons in the state and appointed district collectors as nodal officer to co-ordinate the movement of the stranded persons who wish to travel to their hometowns within or outside the state.

“The nodal officer should register the stranded persons within their district and submit their detailed list to the district collector to the district to which those persons desire to travel, with a copy to the respective state nodal officer,” it reads.

As per the guidelines, no movement shall be permitted into the state of Maharashtra unless the group of persons has obtained the letter from the appropriate district collector or the director, State Disaster Management. Similarly, no group of persons shall be allowed to leave unless they have an appropriate letter from the receiving state or district authority.

The persons will be screened and only those who do not display any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms will be allowed to travel, say the guidelines.

