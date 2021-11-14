Pune: Author-historian Babasaheb Purandare’s condition ‘critical’, say doctors

Historian and author Babasaheb Purandare who was admitted to Pune’s Dinanath Mangeshkar Memorial Hospital on Saturday is on ventilator support with doctors at the hospital describing his condition as “critical”. Purandare (99) was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital after he fell in the bathroom.

“He was admitted to the hospital yesterday and is on ventilator support. A team of doctors is looking after him,” said sources at the hospital.

A celebrated author and theatre personality, Purandare is known for his scholarly work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He has published several books on the warrior king, his style of administration as well as the forts from Shivaji’s era. He had also directed ‘Jaanta Raja’, a popular play on Chhatrapati’s life and leadership.

In 2015, he received the state government’s Maharashtra Bhushan award. Right-wing Maratha organisations, including the Sambhaji Brigade, have criticised Purandare for his portrayal of Shivaji in certain parts of the legendary king’s biography.