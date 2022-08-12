scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Pune: August rainfall helps major dams reach full capacity

So far, this monsoon, Maharashtra has recorded 849.5 mm rainfall, 30 per cent above normal

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 12, 2022 12:45:20 pm
maharashtra rainsOn Thursday, Pune district’s 24-hour rainfall was 37.1 mm. Since June 1, the district has received 859.9 mm rainfall, a surplus of 40 per cent. (Representational image)

The rainfall spell over Pune district this month has helped all major dams supplying drinking water to Pune city reach their full capacity.

On Thursday, Pune district’s 24-hour rainfall was 37.1 mm. Since June 1, the district has received 859.9 mm rainfall, a surplus of 40 per cent.

So far, this monsoon season, Maharashtra has recorded 849.5 mm rainfall, 30 per cent above normal, and as a result, the water stock in the dams in the state has bettered the 10-year average.

On Friday, post the release of water from Panshet dam into its downstream Khadakwasla dam, Panshet’s stocks remained at 99.27 per cent of its storage capacity. Khadakwsla had reached 100 per cent storage on Wednesday after this discharge. The water stock in the other dams, as on Friday, stood at 97.18 per cent in Pavana, 96.63 per cent in Varasgaon and 82.52 per cent in Temghar. Bhama Askhed, too, currently stocks optimum water, the Pune irrigation department data revealed.

The catchment areas have been reporting very heavy rainfall all through this week with the 24-hour rainfall data showing that Temghat received 120 mm rain while Varasgaon and Panshet witnessed 88 mm rainfall each.

Region August 12, 2022 10-year average
Amravati 78.11% 50.47%
Aurangabad 66.57% 36.36%
Konkan 88.71% 77.87%
Nagpur 71.19% 42.2%
Nashik 70.22% 43.93%
Pune 81.79% 71.92%
Total 76.37% 56.74%

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 12:45:20 pm

