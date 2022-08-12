Pune: August rainfall helps major dams reach full capacity

August 12, 2022 12:45:20 pm
The rainfall spell over Pune district this month has helped all major dams supplying drinking water to Pune city reach their full capacity.
On Thursday, Pune district’s 24-hour rainfall was 37.1 mm. Since June 1, the district has received 859.9 mm rainfall, a surplus of 40 per cent.
So far, this monsoon season, Maharashtra has recorded 849.5 mm rainfall, 30 per cent above normal, and as a result, the water stock in the dams in the state has bettered the 10-year average.
On Friday, post the release of water from Panshet dam into its downstream Khadakwasla dam, Panshet’s stocks remained at 99.27 per cent of its storage capacity. Khadakwsla had reached 100 per cent storage on Wednesday after this discharge. The water stock in the other dams, as on Friday, stood at 97.18 per cent in Pavana, 96.63 per cent in Varasgaon and 82.52 per cent in Temghar. Bhama Askhed, too, currently stocks optimum water, the Pune irrigation department data revealed.
Subscriber Only Stories
The catchment areas have been reporting very heavy rainfall all through this week with the 24-hour rainfall data showing that Temghat received 120 mm rain while Varasgaon and Panshet witnessed 88 mm rainfall each.
|Region
|August 12, 2022
|10-year average
|Amravati
|78.11%
|50.47%
|Aurangabad
|66.57%
|36.36%
|Konkan
|88.71%
|77.87%
|Nagpur
|71.19%
|42.2%
|Nashik
|70.22%
|43.93%
|Pune
|81.79%
|71.92%
|Total
|76.37%
|56.74%
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Syrma SGS Technology IPO opens today: Here’s everything you need to know
Equal pay deal for US women’s soccer approved by judge
Karnataka: Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district
‘No such thoughts’: Nitish Kumar says no aspirations of being Opposition PM face
Why this Finnish town is saying yes to nuclear waste in its backyard
Sara Ali Khan rings in her birthday in New York with a motivating note to self: ‘Always love yourself’
Kareena Kapoor on claims she disrespected audience with her comments about boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: ‘I want people to watch the film’
Are ‘farm to face’ beauty products the next big thing in the world of skincare?
Indian Matchmaking S2: Is Nadia Jagessar dating anyone now? Here’s what happened after the show
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha being review-bombed on IMDb, scores 4.2/10 rating
Have to improve as team before Hockey WC next year: Abhishek
Jio announces new Rs 750 Independence Day special plan: Check benefits