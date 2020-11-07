Pune: Attacked for resisting molestation attempt, woman loses second eye

Meanwhile, Pune Rural Police said they have footage from a security camera, in which two suspects can be seen.

The 37-year-old woman from a village in Shirur taluka, who was blinded in one eye while resisting an unidentified man’s molestation attempt, has also lost vision in her second eye.

The incident took place in a village in Shirur taluka of Pune district late on Tuesday, when the woman had stepped out of her house to answer nature’s call. An unidentified person tried to molest her and when she tried to stop him, he inflicted injuries on both her eyes.

Meanwhile, Pune Rural Police said they have footage from a security camera, in which two suspects can be seen. While one of them was detained on Thursday, a manhunt has been launched for the second suspect, who is believed to be the main perpetrator.

A senior officer from Pune Rural police said multiple teams from Shirur police station and the local crime branch were working on various leads to arrest the main suspect, who is on the run.

