Pune: ATS cop, rural police ASI nominated for President’s Police Medal

Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), Pradip alias Bapu Harishchandra Jambhale attached with the Pune unit of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Dashrath Baburao Chinchkar with Pune Rural Police, have been nominated for the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service.

Jambhale joined the police force in 1987, and has since worked in different units and police stations of Pune City Police. In his service, he has recovered 101 pistols and 138 live cartridges, and also played a role in detecting several cases of murders, extortion, fake currency, robbery and seizure of narcotic substances.

A press release issued Saturday stated Jambhale was involved in the arrest of five Bangladeshi nationals, who were allegedly residing in India and operating as per the instructions of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

He has received 328 rewards for good work along with director general’s insignia in 2009.

Chinchkar, in his 33 years of service, has earned 379 rewards for good work.

He played a role in avoiding Hindu-Muslim riots between 2006 and 2009.

He voluntarily rescued several victims during the flood-like situation in Lonavala in 2005 and played a role in detecting a case of theft of five silver idols of Khandoba in 1991.

