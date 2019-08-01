Pune: ATS cop, part of ‘Lokhandwala shootout’, retires

Known for his action against the Mumbai underworld and anti-terrorist operations in the state, Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhanupratap Barge retired from service on Wednesday.

He was attached to the Crime Branch of Pune City Police. Barge was part of the ‘Lokhandwala shootout’, in which underworld gangster Maya Dolas was gunned down by the Mumbai Police.

Not only this, Barge has to his credit of being the first Indian police officer to receive ‘Survivors Club Membership’, an international award for action against terrorists.

An alumni of Fergusson College in Pune, Barge joined the force in 1985 as a Sub-Inspector. He served in Mumbai till 2006. During his service in Mumbai, he was involved in actions that led to the “encounter” killings of 19 gangsters and criminals.

He was also part of the anti-terrorist operations, in which four operatives of a Khalistani terrorist group were killed by police in Mumbai in 1995. His actions in Mumbai also included seizure of huge amount of RDX and 220 kg of brown sugar, which was valued at Rs 220 crore.

He was transferred to Pune City Police in 2006. He played a role in arresting hardened gansgters in the city. He also investigated the arrest of a youth from Pune, who allegedly visited Pakistan after being lured by the ISI. While heading the social security cell of the Crime Branch, he was instrumental in rescuing more than 150 minor and major girls from sex trade.

He was transferred to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2014. He was then involved in the arrest of alleged Maoist leaders including K Muralidharan alias Ajith, Ismail Hamza, Arun Bhelke and Kanchan Nanavare. He also investigated the cases of youths who were allegedly indoctrinated by the ISIS, and then transferred to the Pune City Police in 2018.

A press release stated that Barge received more than 430 rewards and also one punishment during his 34 years of service.