Pune: ATM with Rs 9.7 lakh cash stolen

Unidentified persons stole an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) machine from Chakan area in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the early hours of Sunday, said police.

Suraj Kamble, a resident of Kharabwadi, lodged a complaint at Chakan police station. Police said the burglars, whose faces were covered using scarves, entered the ATM vestibule of Axis Bank near Sara City in Kharabwadi about 2 am. They blocked the CCTV using spray paint and used a rope to tie the ATM to the SUV. They then pulled out the ATM using the SUV and loaded the machine onto the vehicle before fleeing the spot.

Police said there was no security guard at the spot and that they were checking CCTV footage for clues about the accused. They further said the machine itself was worth Rs 3.5 lakh, and that it carried Rs 9,72,300.

In another incident last month, an ATM of a private bank, carrying Rs 16.8 lakh, was also stolen using an SUV. That incident too occurred on a Sunday (November 3) at about 2 am. A bank official, Navnath Uttam Kanase, had lodged a complaint at Chakan police station. There have been several such incidents of cash being stolen by breaking ATMs in the last two years. Last month, unidentified persons broke an Axis Bank ATM in Nevale Vasti area of Chikhali using gas-cutter equipment and made away with Rs 11 lakh in cash. An offence was lodged at Chikhali police station.

