Pune: ATM thieves make off with Rs 6 lakh at Daund

Robbers have allegedly dislodged the cash dispenser machine at an ATM kiosk at Daund taluka of Pune district and made away with more than Rs 6 lakh, said Pune rural police. The robbers blackened the security cameras inside the ATM with black spray, said the police.

The ATM, of a non-banking payment services provider headquartered in Mumbai and operated by a local franchise owner, is located at Khadki village in Daund taluka, around 85 km from Pune city.

The ATM heist came to light in the early hours of Sunday, after some state home guard personnel passing through the area informed the police about broken glass and other scattered objects at the ATM kiosk. An FIR was registered at Daund police station in Pune rural jurisdiction on Sunday.

Inspector Vinod Ghuge, in-charge of Daund police station, said, “there were no security guards on duty at the ATM. We are working on various clues available.”

The initial probe has revealed that the suspects dislodged the cash dispenser machine and fled with it, possibly in a vehicle. The dispenser contained cash worth Rs 6.4 lakh. Officials said that the burglars could not have dislodged the machine without tools and were possibly well versed with the surroundings.

In a similar daring heist at an ATM kiosk of the same non-banking service provider, on July 21, burglars triggered a blast using a contraption like an improvised explosive device (IED) near Chakan and fled with Rs 28 lakh.