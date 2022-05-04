Pune: Burglars tamper with ATM, flee with Rs 5,000; police launches search for suspects

The Pune City Police has launched a search for two unidentified suspects who allegedly tampered with the sensor of the cash dispenser at an ATM kiosk in Model Colony and fled with the cash that a user failed to withdraw due to malfunction.

The incident took place on April 27 between 11.50 am and 12.20 pm at the ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank located at the Deep Bangla Chowk in Model Colony. An FIR in the case was registered on Tuesday at Chatushrungi Police Station by a bank official after the tampering came to light.

The police probe revealed that two suspects came to the kiosk and tampered with the sensor of the cash dispenser. A customer then came to the kiosk and started the process to withdraw Rs 5,000. The dispenser did not deliver the cash, possibly due to the malfunction caused by the tampering.

The two suspects came to the kiosk minutes later and took out Rs 5,000 from the cash tray of the ATM by using a tool, the probe further revealed. Officials said that the incident came to light after the customer approached the bank after he got a message of cash withdrawal despite the failed attempt.

Police officials investigating the case said that they have gathered a number of clues based on the footage from security cameras and have launched a search for the suspects.