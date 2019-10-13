Pune: 2 ATM cash loaders siphon off Rs 99 lakh, case registered

An offence has been registered with Pune Police against two employees of an ATM cash deposit company for allegedly siphoning off Rs 99 lakh which were to be replenished in the ATM kiosks of two banks.

The human resource manager with a company based at Wakdewadi in Pune registered a complaint at Khadki police station after two of its employees stopped reporting to work. The manager in his complaint alleged that the two employees had misused the passwords of the ATMs shared with the firm and did not replenish the cash allotted for the ATMs on 11 occasions.

An internal probe by the firm as well as the police revealed that the duo siphoned off the amount within a period of two-three days before October. The accused also stopped reporting to work since October 5.

Inspector Shafil Pathan of Khadki police station said a missing complaint has also been registered by family members of one of the suspects.

Teams have been formed to probe into the modus operandi of the two suspects and their whereabouts, Inspector Pathan added.