Pune: At Pandharichi Wari this year, a unique initiative and a Rs one lakh prize

Written by Neha Mehrotra

The Global Sewa Foundation — established by US-based paediatrician Dr Jagannath Surpure and wife Ratan — has announced a unique initiative: the ‘Nirmal Dindi Paritoshik’, a competition to promote cleanliness and implement effective measures during Pandharichi Wari in mid-July. The first prize comprises Rs 1 lakh and a trophy, second Rs 75,000 and third Rs 50,000.

“A large number of people come for the wari every year. A few years ago, my friend and I also went for it and saw that there were no facilities available for the people. No food, water or toilets. No one arranges anything for them. Since then, I have wanted to do something to ensure cleanliness during these processions,” said Surpure.

The Sewa Foundation has recruited 300-350 volunteers, who will supervise the competition on the ground. Initial training will be provided to groups, enrolled in the competition, on the do’s and don’ts during the wari. The volunteers will monitor whether these groups are following the checklist. Subsequently, a detailed report will be sent to the judging committee, which will declare the competition’s results within 30 days. “The checklist consists of simple things: digging a hole to go to the toilet and covering the hole with mud after use, ensuring that the fire used for cooking is put out before leaving the overnight halt site etc.”, said Surpure.

Surpure and his wife live in the US and visit India twice a year. “Everytime I come to India, all my friends complain that India is so dirty. Comparatively, it is quite clean in the US. You won’t see garbage lying around on the street,” said Supure. He aims to promote a corresponding environment for cleanliness in India.

In addition to the ‘Nirmal Dindi Paritoshik’, Surpure, in collaboration with actor Shashikant Panat and actor-director Rishi Deshpande, is also working on a feature film, Nirmal En Route, on the Pandharpur wari and its lack of cleanliness.

