Pune: At least 10 school children, driver injured after pick up truck hits auto-rickshaw

At least 10 school children and a driver of the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in were injured when the vehicle was hit by a pickup truck on Monday morning on the Pune-Solapur highway in the Uruli Kanchan area of the Pune district, said the police.

An officer from Yavat police station under Pune Rural jurisdiction said that the accident took place around 7.30 am two kilometres from Uruli Kanchan town. The rickshaw was carrying around 12 students of Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya of Uruli Kanchan. The injured students are aged between seven to 12 years, according to primary information.

The officer added, “The pickup truck, which was carrying grapes to the market, hit the rickshaw on the Solapur to Pune lane from behind. Due to the impact, the rickshaw was damaged and the driver and 10 to 12 students sustained injuries. Most of the students have minor injuries. The driver and some of the students who have serious injuries have been taken to a local hospital.”