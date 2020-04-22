Bid to ease pressure on hospitals: Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients may be shifted to care centres

Swab testing facility will be set up at Cadbury Junction and Kalwa Naka through Infection Labs. This facility will enable the citizens to go to any lab for swab testing and test the corona in the allotted time after online registration. (Express photo) Swab testing facility will be set up at Cadbury Junction and Kalwa Naka through Infection Labs. This facility will enable the citizens to go to any lab for swab testing and test the corona in the allotted time after online registration. (Express photo)

In a bid to ease pressure on hospitals, Pune district authorities are considering a move to reserve hospital beds for critically-ill COVID-19 patients while accommodating those who have tested positive but are asymptomatic to a simple hospice-like facility. “We are even thinking of discharging them after a week or so,” District Collector Naval Kishore Ram told The Indian Express.

On Tuesday, a meeting — chaired by Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman of the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee — with senior personnel from various private hospitals was held at B J Medical College to take note of their grievances, and issues they are facing while treating COVID-19 patients.

“These are extraordinary times and my appeal to private hospitals is to bear the treatment cost for a while. On the lines of treatment provided to H1N1 virus (swine flu) patients… when the reimbursement was done after the review by experts, we are also working out a similar policy move on the issue,” Ram said. There is a need to utilise COVID care centres, where, based on the doctor’s advice, those who have tested positive but have mild symptoms can be kept under observation, said district authorities.

Dr Salunkhe said a committee has been set up to look into the issues of providing remuneration to private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients. He also pointed out that those who have tested positive with COVID-19 but are in the ‘C’ category of patients, with mild symptoms, do not require to be admitted to hospitals but can be placed in COVID care centres. “Private hospitals need to reserve more beds for those who require intervention, oxygenation and for critically-ill COVID-19 patients,” Dr Salunkhe said.

Urging hospitals not to turn away patients, he said, “There have been reports of big hospitals turning away patients as they did not have sufficient beds, but that should no longer be the case. We must ensure that such situations do not arise.”

According to district administration officials, if a flu/fever clinic identifies that a person is not critical but has COVID-19 symptoms, he or she should be sent to COVID care centre after taking their swab samples. “We are taking inputs from private hospitals… and taking help of technology to identify area-wise hospitals where patients can be sent,” said an official.

At Ruby Hall Clinic, which has done screening of its staff and detected 27 of them positive with COVID-19, medical director Dr Sanjay Pathare, who attended the meeting, said a majority of them were carriers. “However, they are asymptomatic and do not require hospitalisation,” he said.

In Pune, over 800 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 and a majority of them are admitted in Symbiosis International Hospital, Bharati Hospital and Sassoon General Hospital. Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director at Bharati Hospital, said at least 12 hospitals with 50 ICU beds should be identified along with another 10 to 12 hospitals with 25 ICU beds so that “intensive care treatment can be made immediately available”. He added, “Cases need to be picked up early and referred to appropriate hospitals with a dedicated team of super specialists.”

“Hospitals are staring at a financial loss and we need to ensure providing personal protective equipment to our staff,” said Dr H K Sale, executive director at Noble Hospital.

Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director at Sahyadri Specialty hospital, suggested that daily remuneration to the tune of Rs 35,000 and Rs 15,000 could be given for a critical COVID-19 patient and non-critical patient, respectively.

Meanwhile, after two private hospitals denied treatment to a 40-year-old suspected COVID-19 patient, Sassoon Hospital sent him to Symbiosis Hospital, where he is on intensive care.

Dr Vijay Natarajan, CEO at Symbiosis hospital, said, “He was admitted to our hospital at 9 pm on Sunday and the swab tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He is on intensive care and all four ventilators are now occupied at the hospital.” Dr Natarajan added that patients with severe acute respiratory illness should not be denied treatment just because of the possibility of being a suspected COVID-19 patient.

On April 18, a 76-year-old woman had died of cardiac arrest. Her family members claimed two large hospitals refused to admit her after her chest X-ray had a pneumonia patch. “From 3 pm to 6 pm, I was in an ambulance seeking treatment for my mother. She died on the way to a third hospital,” the woman’s son told The Indian Express.

