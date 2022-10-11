scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Pune: Asked to pay electricity bill on ‘app’, woman loses Rs 7.66L from account

As per her FIR, the 65-year-old Koregaon Park resident received a call from someone claiming to be an employee of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited on September 29.

Police have booked the unidentified fraudster under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act. (Representational/File)

Online fraudsters duped a city woman of Rs 7.66 lakh after making her download the “Electricity Quick support” application on her cell phone.

As per her FIR, the 65-year-old Koregaon Park resident received a call from someone claiming to be an employee of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited on September 29. He asked her to pay her pending power bill immediately. Once she downloaded the “application” and shared the screen with the caller, he accessed her phone to transfer Rs 7,66,059 from her account.

Police have booked the unidentified fraudster under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 12:12:21 am
