Pune: ASI arrested by ACB for ‘taking bribe’, search on for police inspector

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked three persons including two police officers in connection with a bribe case.

The accused have been identified as Police Inspector Pravin More (50) and Assistant Sub-Inspector Kutubuddin Khan (52) of the Lonavala rural police station, and a certain Yasin Shaikh (58).

Khan allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from a person for not lodging an offence against a gas agency in Lonavala. After negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to settle the matter for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Then as per the instructions of Khan, Shaikh allegedly went to Waksai to accept the bribe money.

But the gas agency personnel had filed a complaint in this matter at the ACB office. So the ACB team laid a trap and nabbed Shaikh while he was allegedly accepting the bribe money. ACB also arrested Khan on Friday. Probe revealed that Inspector More was also allegedly involved in the matter. So he was also booked in the FIR lodged in this case. A search has been launched for More.