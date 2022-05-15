scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

Pune: ASI arrested by ACB for ‘taking bribe’, search on for police inspector

The accused have been identified as Police Inspector Pravin More (50) and Assistant Sub-Inspector Kutubuddin Khan (52) of the Lonavala rural police station, and a certain Yasin Shaikh (58).ASI arrested by ACB for ‘taking bribe’, search on for police inspector

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 15, 2022 1:05:41 am
the ACB team laid a trap and nabbed Shaikh while he was allegedly accepting the bribe money. ACB also arrested Khan on Friday.

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked three persons including two police officers in connection with a bribe case.

The accused have been identified as Police Inspector Pravin More (50) and Assistant Sub-Inspector Kutubuddin Khan (52) of the Lonavala rural police station, and a certain Yasin Shaikh (58).

Khan allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from a person for not lodging an offence against a gas agency in Lonavala. After negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to settle the matter for Rs 1.5 lakh.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Then as per the instructions of Khan, Shaikh allegedly went to Waksai to accept the bribe money.

More from Pune

Best of Express Premium

I tried out HealthifyMe Pro and I’m not sure everyone needs continuous gl...Premium
I tried out HealthifyMe Pro and I’m not sure everyone needs continuous gl...
Explained: The persistent theory that Taj Mahal was a Hindu temple called...Premium
Explained: The persistent theory that Taj Mahal was a Hindu temple called...
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...Premium
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...Premium
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...
More Premium Stories >>

But the gas agency personnel had filed a complaint in this matter at the ACB office. So the ACB team laid a trap and nabbed Shaikh while he was allegedly accepting the bribe money. ACB also arrested Khan on Friday. Probe revealed that Inspector More was also allegedly involved in the matter. So he was also booked in the FIR lodged in this case. A search has been launched for More.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement