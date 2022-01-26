Pune entrepreneur sets world record for most consecutive days to run full marathon

Long distance running and cycling enthusiast and travel entrepreneur from Pune Ashish Kasodekar set a new Guinness world record of most consecutive days to run a full marathon. Kasodekar ran his 60th consecutive full marathon in as many days completing his feat Wednesday. He began his attempt on November 28, 2021 and scheduled it aptly to end on January 26, 2022.

Kasodekar’s name will be enlisted in the forthcoming Guinness book of records in the ultra-dynamo category. He will replace Italy’s Enzo Capororaso in the listings. The Italian had set the record in 2019 when he ran daily full marathons from September 14 to November 11.

“Pune has been kind to me,” Kasodekar told The Indian Express. Vice Chancellor of Pune University Nitin Karmalkar and veteran athlete Shiny Abraham were present on the occasion.

Kasodekar thanked everyone who ran alongside him saying their enthusiasm gave him the much-needed energy to go for the record.

“We followed the Covid protocol all throughout the 60 days. This was something very impressive and I am very much indebted to them. During these days, the weather too was very inclement. It rained sometimes and days became colder and colder as we approached winter,” Kasodekar said.

“Frequently changing weather also taught me how to make quick decisions in difficult situations,” he added.

Kasodekar’s feats so far

Climbing Mount Everest in the first attempt in 32.5 hours.

Became only second Indian to complete the 117-km trail run in Brazil in 44 hours.

First and only Indian to complete la ultra-Marathon in Ladakh of 555 km in 126 hours and 18 minutes.

Completed Khardungla challenge of 74 km in 23 hours and 50 minutes.

Walked non-stop from Pune to Panchgani for 23 hours.