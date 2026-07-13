3 women pilgrims killed, 4 injured as truck runs over Warkaris in Pune district

The Pune Rural police said that a truck carrying some warkaris from Nanded district ran over a group of other pilgrims, who belonged to Kasbedigraj in Sangli. (Representative image)

Three women pilgrims of Ashadhi Wari were killed and four others were critically injured after a truck carrying them ploughed into a group walking on Saswad Jejuri Road in Pune district in the early hours of Monday.

The Pune Rural police said that a truck carrying some warkaris from Nanded district ran over a group of other pilgrims, who belonged to Kasbedigraj in Sangli, near Belsar toll plaza, around 500 meters from Jejuri town in Purandar taluka of Pune district.

“The injured women have been shifted to a hospital in Jejuri for treatment. Primary probe suggests that the driver of the truck lost control at high speed and ran over multiple Warkaris,” said an officer.