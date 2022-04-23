Pune: As Salisbury Park garden row heats up, BJP leader digs in his heels

Even as residents of Salisbury Park area, one of the prominent locations of Pune city, are agitating over renaming a garden in the name of his father, former BJP corporator Shrinath Bhimale has made it clear that he will not buckle under their pressure. Bhimale has rejected the demand to remove his father’s name, claiming support of 90 per cent people living in Salisbury Park area.

“The protest is orchestrated by a handful of people. On the contrary, I have the support of 90 per cent of the people living in the Salisbury Park area. People have given in to me in writing that they are not interested in changing the name of the garden. The residents have told me that they want peace and development…,” said Bhimale.

Former BJP corporator Shrinath Bhimale. (Express Photo) Former BJP corporator Shrinath Bhimale. (Express Photo)

The Salisbury Park area has around 40 residential societies with a population of over 3,000. The garden, set up by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), was inaugurated in November. The garden was initially named ‘PMC garden’. However, in March, the residents learnt that its name has been changed to Prof Yashwantrao Bhimale Garden, triggering protests.

The agitated residents set up Salisbury Park Residents Forum (SPRF), demanded that the garden not be named after any private individual and said it should stick to its original name. The residents have now decided to meet PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday and urge him to retain the original name of the garden.

“It has taken me 15 years to ensure acquisition of the land by PMC. Besides, my father was a social worker, author, a gold medallist in different languages, agriculture expert and someone who worked relentlessly for the citizens. Therefore, what is wrong if the garden gets my father’s name,” Bhimale asked.

The resolution for naming the garden after his father was approved at the civic general body meeting and the PMC naming committee has also given its approval, he said.

Faizal Poonawala, SPRF chairperson, refuted Bhimale’s claims. “The truth is that every other citizen in the area is agitated over the issue. The reason is that not one but scores of citizens from the area fought for getting the land acquired for the garden,” he said.

“The fight for getting the land started years back. It was supported by the Express Citizens Forum. PMC had tried to de-reserve the land reserved for garden purpose and hand it over to a builder. Scores of prominent citizens from the area fought for the land right up to the Supreme Court and got the land reserved for the garden. Since so many citizens battled for the garden, why should it be named after one individual?” Poonawala added.

Vinita Deshmukh, another key member of the SPRF, said earlier this week they met former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who assured members that he will sort out