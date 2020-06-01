Pune: As revenue collection drops, PMC extends property tax discount scheme deadline to June 30

“The PMC has collected Rs 370.02 crore from property tax till May 31 this current year as against Rs 699 crore in the previous year,” said Gaikwad. (Representational) “The PMC has collected Rs 370.02 crore from property tax till May 31 this current year as against Rs 699 crore in the previous year,” said Gaikwad. (Representational)

With only 50 per cent property tax revenue collected in the first two months of the financial year, compared to the same period last year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline for its ‘discount plan’ from May 31 to June 30 for payment of the tax.

The civic body has been granting a discount of 5 to 10 per cent for those who pay their property tax for the entire year by May 31. Nearly three lakh property owners have paid the tax till May end, said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

“The PMC has collected Rs 370.02 crore from property tax till May 31 this current year as against Rs 699 crore in the previous year,” said Gaikwad.

The municipal commissioner said there was a written communication from Mayor Murlidhar Mohol about revenue collection in the backdrop of the lockdown. “After a discussion with Standing Committee Chairperson Hemant Rasane, it was decided to extend the deadline of the discount scheme to June 30,” he said.

Gaikwad appealed to local residents to avail this facility and pay their taxes by June 30.

