Pune: As prelude to International Science Festival, NCCS to hold open day today

An open day will be held at the National Centre for Cell Science on Wednesday as a prelude to the 5th India International Science Festival (IISF-2019), organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Science.

The annual event, organised jointly by science and technology-related ministries and departments of the Government of India and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha), will be held in Kolkata from November 5 to 9 this year.

IISF-2019, which started in 2015, is a festival to celebrate the achievements of India’s scientific and technological advancements with students, innovators, craftsmen, farmers, scientists and technocrats from India and abroad. The theme for this year’s festival is RISEN India —Research, Innovation and Science Empowering the Nation, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

IISF 2019 expects to host a crowd of approximately 12,000 participants from India and abroad. The events of the festival will be held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre (BBCC) and Science City in Kolkata. Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Bose Institute and Indian Institute of Chemical Biology will also host some of the events.

The festival will host more than 28 different events, including a Students Science Village, for which over 2,500 students from across the nation have been invited. Under the Pradhan Mantri Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, every member of Parliament has been asked to nominate five students each, along with a teacher from their constituency for the event.

A ‘Young Scientists’ Conference’ will also be held, where 1,500 participants will get to present their work. The Science Expo will be held at Science City, as well as a technology show and an expo for the Divyangjan. A book fair at the BBCC site has been planned as well.

Vigyanika, the ‘Science Literature Festival’, will also be held and the role of women scientists and entrepreneurs in shaping the scientific growth trajectory will be the highlight.