Pune: As online admissions for UG courses open up across city colleges, students face several issues

Even as admissions for first-year undergraduate courses have started across city colleges, students have been facing several issues while applying for these courses.

One of the problems is that colleges are asking for details of domicile certificate, which many local students don’t have.

“We have been residents of Maharashtra since birth and never felt the need, so we don’t have a domicile certificate. But when we are opening up online admission forms, they are insisting on the certificate details. We have been calling up colleges to get this resolved and some have made changes to forms while some are still reflecting it,” said the parent of a student, requesting anonymity.

At Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, where admission forms for FYBA, FYBCoM are being accepted till August 20, principal Hrishikesh Soman said this issue has been resolved as the domicile requirement has been taken off for online forms.

Considered one of the top colleges in the city, Symbiosis has introduced two new courses in the last couple of years, an interdisciplinary BCoM course which offers students a blended BCom with liberal arts, and a BCom with Accounting and Finance, with industry partners.

Soman said, “Since the number of students scoring above 90 per cent is high, competition this year will be tougher. Students should weigh their choices carefully and keep multiple options open”.

In many cases, parents are complaining that there is no clarity regarding admissions even though four days have passed since Class 12 results were announced. Even on Friday morning, websites of colleges such as Ness Wadia Commerce College, Baburao Gholap College, Sinhagad College of Science, among others, had no details on the admission procedure.

Meanwhile, the admission procedure at most autonomous colleges has begun. Such colleges decide their own syllabus and conduct their own exams, while the final degree is awarded by the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

At the Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, principal Dr Rajendra Zunjarrao said online admissions are open till August 14 and the college is going to request for additional seats this year. “…the overall pass percentage has gone up by nine per cent and even high scorers are many. I think that this year, all colleges, especially the coveted ones, will need at least a 20 per cent extra intake capacity compared to previous years,” he said.

While at most colleges admissions are being done on the basis of Class 12 scores, some are conducting entrance exams for a few courses for which demand is high and seats are few.

One of them, the autonomous Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, is going to conduct an online entrance exam on August 13 and 14. However, principal Seema Purohit has clarified that while preparing the merit list, 60 per cent weightage will be given to the online entrance test score, 20 per cent to Class 12 marks and 20 per cent to Class 10 marks. Sample questions are available on the website.