Pune: As Covid cases surge, PMC prepares to reopen jumbo hospital partly

Amidst rapid rise of coronavirus cases in Pune, and a consequent increase in hospital admissions, local authorities have begun making preparations to re-open the jumbo hospital that had proved to be extremely useful during the first two waves of the pandemic.

Pune Municipal Corporation officials said only a part of the 800-bed jumbo hospital was planned to be made operational right now because the demand is not very huge right now.

“PMC is prepared to restart the jumbo hospital facility. It will reopen soon with 200 beds of the total 800 beds being made operational. The number of beds will be increased as per the requirement later,” said Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC.

Currently, patients are being admitted to civic facilities including Naidu Hospital and the dedicated Covid hospital in Baner.

Pune district reported 3,648 new cases on Thursday, a big jump over the 2,813 cases discovered the previous day.

Over 2,200 of these cases were reported from the PMC areas, while Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded 817 cases.

The district now has 11,675 active cases, of which 905 are in hospital.

A civic health officer said 28 of the 487 Covid-19 patients in hospital in the PMC areas were on ventilator support, while 106 are requiring oxygen supply. The others were in general wards, most of them only with mild symptoms, he said.

Testing has been ramped up, as a result of which positivity rate, at least in the PMC areas, has shown a slight decline in the last couple of days, from over 16 per cent on Tuesday to 14 per cent on Thursday. However, daily positivity rates are prone to wide fluctuations. On Thursday, close to 28,000 samples were tested in the entire district, which is close to the numbers seen during the second wave.

Across the state, 36,265 new cases were detected on Thursday, with Mumbai alone accounting for more than 20,000 of these.

The state also reported 79 new cases of Omicron infections, taking the total to 876. Thursday’s detections included 57 were from Mumbai, five from Pune city, one from Pimpri-Chinchwad, and three from Pune Rural areas.

Over 7 lakh in 15-18 age group get first vaccine shot

As many as 7,55,287 teens in the 15-18 age group have got the first dose of Covaxin vaccine. The estimated population in this age group in Maharashtra is 60 lakh. The highest number of vaccinations in this age group was seen in Thane district (80,505) followed by Pune (79,621), Ahmednagar (54,462) Sangli (48,692), Kolhapur (39,443) Satara (38,541) and Dhule (30,068).

Till January 5, 13.64 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 18 years.