Pune: As cases spike, PMC deploys addn staff in Bhavani Peth

The Pune Municipal Corporation has called in additional health department staff to help contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the city’s worst-hit area, which is also densely populated.

The area has already been sealed off. The entry of outsiders is prohibited and locals are only allowed to step out for medical emergencies.

Nine more staffers, including two doctors and seven health inspectors, will be deputed at the ward office with immediate effect.

By April 13, Bhavani Peth had reported 78 of the total 286 coronavirus patients in civic jurisdiction. Of the over 30 COVID-19 deaths till Monday, 11 were residents of Bhavani Peth.

“There was a need to take more effective measures to contain the spread of infection… additional manpower of the health department is being deputed at the Bhavani Peth ward office,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

