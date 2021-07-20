Pune: As BJP banks on Fadnavis and NCP on Pawar, Congress ropes in Prithviraj Chavan for PMC polls

With the forthcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections in mind, political bigwigs are taking centre stage in city politics to capture the largest municipal corporation in Maharashtra. Ruling BJP is banking on former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to retain power while the NCP front is striving for Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune Ajit Pawar’s success. Congress, in its part, has roped in the formidable face of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan to re-establish the supremacy of the party in the city politics. MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena too have become active to pump in energy to their respective parties.

The city BJP has been frequently getting Fadnavis in the city to send a message to rivals that the party would not leave any stone unturned to retain power. The local BJP unit has put up hoardings across the city to wish Fadnavis on his birthday and at the same time highlighting him as the person behind the city’s development.

Pawar has been focussing on bringing back the power of NCP in PMC and has been meeting party workers and leaders every week. He has been actively monitoring the infrastructure development activities in the city while giving a push to various proposed projects in and around the city.

Congress is looking up to Chavan to head the party campaign and take on the challenge posed by other political parties through their senior leaders. Chavan on Sunday held a meeting with local leaders to work on a strategy for the civic polls. “The involvement of Chavan has raised hopes among the party cadres for the forthcoming civic elections. He has urged us to prepare for contesting the civic elections independently as the decision to ally with any other party would be decided later on,” said a Congress leader adding the former chief minister has informed that he would be regularly taking a review of the party preparations for the elections and strengthening the party base.

The Shiv Sena too wants to improve its presence in city politics and party MP Sanjay Raut recently came down to meet party workers. The party through its ‘Shiv Sampark Abhiyan’ is reaching out to common people in the city. Deputy chairperson of state legislative council and party leader Neelam Gorhe is also actively taking up civic issues and urging the party cadre to gear up for the civic polls.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray is on a three-day visit to meet the party leaders and workers to discuss the strategy for the civic polls. He has been meeting local leaders in their respective areas and encouraging them to start preparations for the elections while assuring that three days of every month he will take a review of the party affairs in the city. “The MNS chief has asked the local party leaders to strengthen the party base in their respective areas. He promised that he will take lunch at the house of the party leader who performs well in strengthening the party,” said city MNS chief Vasant More.