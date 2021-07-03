scorecardresearch
Pune: Arts director commits suicide after releasing video, alleges harassment

In his suicide note, Rajesh Maruti Sapte shared details about the alleged harassment towards him by an office-bearer of the Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 3, 2021 3:36:06 pm
Rajesh Maruti Sapte released his suicide note in video format on social media before committing suicide.

An arts director committed suicide in Pune following alleged harassment by an office-bearer of the Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union.

In his suicide note, Sapte shared details about the alleged harassment towards him by an office-bearer of the Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union. Sapte also mentioned that he had decided to commit suicide as a protest against this harassment.

Sapte is known to have worked as an arts director for a few Marathi and Hindi films. A person, who is learnt to have known Sapte, said the director was based in Mumbai, but went to Pune and committed suicide.

