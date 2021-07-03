Pune: Arts director commits suicide after releasing video, alleges harassment

Rajesh Maruti Sapte released his suicide note in video format on social media before committing suicide.

An arts director committed suicide in Pune following alleged harassment by an office-bearer of the Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union.

In his suicide note, Sapte shared details about the alleged harassment towards him by an office-bearer of the Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union. Sapte also mentioned that he had decided to commit suicide as a protest against this harassment.

Sapte is known to have worked as an arts director for a few Marathi and Hindi films. A person, who is learnt to have known Sapte, said the director was based in Mumbai, but went to Pune and committed suicide.