Pune artist paints a pond in 50 shades of indigo and children are loving it

Written by Swarali Joshirao

At The New Age School in Narhe, Pune, a “pond” in vivid shades of blue has come up in the middle of the campus, teeming with fishes, snails, frogs, turtles, snakes as well as blooming lotuses. While walking “on water”, the children play a variety of games, however, for artist Abha Bhagwat, making a painting of a pond was a fulfilling project.

She created the artwork of the pond and everything in it in 18 days. “I was assigned to paint the walls and the staircase of the school but when I saw this huge 3,500 sq ft open space, I decided to create a floor painting that will be a visual treat and a productive experience for the pupils,” said Bhagwat, who teaches at Aksharnandan school and holds independent workshops as well as works with the ‘Chiku-Piku’, an art magazine for kids.

The painting at the school involved 10 types of indigo floor paints, from which she made nearly 50 shades of blue to give the pond a vivid look. She used old mops and fixed rollers to paint. Bhagwat has painted more than 350 walls across Maharashtra and 35 walls in other states, such as Rajasthan, Karnataka and Manipur.

She started this work in 2013. “This was my first experience of floor painting. The pond theme was decided because children would love it. I have painted a lot of games which children enjoy,” the artist said.

Surendra Gramopadhyay, the mentor of the school, said, “Usually children feel school is an unexciting and a strict place but we didn’t want that idea to take over. Such creative floors and walls will make students enjoy school and learn through experience and visual pleasure.” Javed Pathan, the principal of the school, said, “Ours is a concept school where we want to have every area and corner as a creative space of learning.”