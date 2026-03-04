Pune artist Oak turns perspectives on women into interactive display of thoughts

Written by: Dipanita Nath
Mar 4, 2026
On one ribbon is scrawled the word “multitasker”; another has the word “stunning”. Somebody has written ‘Progressive”; somebody else puts in “Sensitive”. These are among the bunches of ribbons that Vaishali Oak, a Pune artist best known for her work with textiles, is sifting through less than 48 hours before her new installation is unveiled.

Oak is a veteran of hard-hitting artistic creativity. Her previous works include Flow of Death, which she made on the Gujarat riots and for which she won the National Academy Award in 2002. She is a winner of the Outstanding Art Award at the China Fiber Art Biennial in 2016. She has been a presence at prestigious venues, such as Kochi-Muziris Biennale and the India Art Fair and biennale and triennial in countries, from the UK and the US to Ukraine and Latvia.

In her latest work, the ribbons carry responses to a single question asked by Oak: “What is the one word to describe the most important woman in your life?” The results will be presented as part of “Voices & Threads”, an interactive artistic project organised by the Alliance Française de Pune (AFD)to mark International Women’s Day.

“It appears that once a year, we say it’s International Women’s Day and spare a thought for women. But, what are we really doing for women? Are we really thinking about them? Isn’t every day a celebration of womanhood?” says Oak.

“From the middle of February, we have been sending out these ribbons to corporate offices, schools, higher institutions of education and other partners associated with AFD. The intent to that people would pause to think about a women in their life, and try to decide who was the most important woman in their life and why,” says Oak.

The idea was firmed during a conversation between Oak and AFD Director Amélie Weigel. Till now, 1,000 responses have come in.

“I wanted to know the aspects of womanhood and what we think about when we want to thank an important person in our lives. As part of this artwork, we will think of this woman, her good qualities and her talents. Obviously, women are always on the giving side. So, the project has the metaphor of a river. I myself thought of my mother and her kindness, her love,” says Oak.

Sure, some of the responses are of single words but there are many ribbons where more were needed to express emotions. There are ribbons with words like “Most Progressive” and “Most lovely”.

“We decided that we would begin the showcase of the installation on March 6 and end it on March 8, so that more people can participate,” adds Oak. The event will take place at The Box Too and visitors will be asked to add their one-word tributes to a woman. Oak is getting ready at least 30 mannequins that will be draped with the ribbons, so that the words are visible to the visitors.

“I visualised the installation as a group of mannequins, similar to those used in fashion shops. Thus, we have a woman’s form that is dressed in a long gown-like garment, over which, there will be strips added describing thousands of women out there,” says Oak.

She adds that she did not want the installation to be confined to a circle of privilege that pays an annual lip service to International Women’s Day. Oak went to various places and conducted workshops with women. Among these was Seva Sahayog Foundation, which works with underprivileged women. “I went and asked them if I could work with them. Twelve women collaborated with me. We made a fabric collage together,” she says. This artwork will also be showcased at the exhibition.

To these women also, Oak asked a question. “When did you first realize that you are a girl and not a boy?” As the women shared their stories, Oak recorded. These will be played at the exhibition, which also includes a block-printing workshop by one of the women of Seva Sahayog Foundation. The range of women being represented include 12 Kathak dancers and a few painters.

