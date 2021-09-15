Creating edible masterpieces, artist makes ‘Tridev Ganapati’

Combining two passions, designing and baking, can be a lethal combination for making edible masterpieces, and Rintu Rathod has done it yet again. This year, Ganapati Bappa has come as ‘Tridev’ in the form of her three inventions, Chocolate Ganapati, Kheer Ganapati and Haldi Milk Ganapati.

The entire structure is edible, weighs around 80kg and is 2ft x 3ft in size. “It took me 48 hours to create the entire structure,” says Rathod.

Trained as a commercial designer at M S University, Baroda, Rathod is based in Mumbai and her passion to bake led to her invention of the chocolate Ganapati. This year marks the 11th year of her invention.

The Kheer Ganapati is made with rice, milk powder, sugar, dry fruits and spices like cardamom, nutmeg and saffron. Her latest invention is Haridra/Haldi Milk Ganpati, made with Haldi, milk powder, misri and immunity booster spices.

“When you immerse it in milk, it turns into Haldi milk prasad sitting on the chocolate and caramel Kailash mountain,” Rathod said. The aim of this ‘Tridev Ganapati’ was to depict that the world was going through several challenges, and the Tridev had arrived to bless mankind, she added.

Rathod single-handedly created the three Ganapati idols . “The tough part is the innovation bit, where I have to correct the formula for each of my creations. Strictly following international hygiene standards is important,” she said

“Like every year, Visarjan (immersion of the Ganesh idol) will be in milk and everything will be distributed as prasad to underprivileged children at orphanages in Mumbai and those living on the streets,” Rathod said. She said that while celebrating festivals is an integral part of India’s culture, it is also important to save the environment.