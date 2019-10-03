Pune: Arrested in 2017 dacoity case, gangster out on bail

Nilesh Bansilal Ghaiwal, a gangster arrested in November 2017 in connection with a case of assault and dacoity, was released from Yerawada Central Prison on Wednesday after being granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Ghaiwal was arrested in November 2017 after corporator Vivek Yadav registered a complaint at Koregaon Park police station. He was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

“Today, Nilesh Ghaiwal… was released on bail. He is being served notice as per Section 144 (2) of CrPC for one month, during which he will not be able to enter Pune. The crime branch is keeping a close watch on his activities…” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh.

Police said Ghaiwal and his associates had also gunned down Sachin Kudle and injured his younger brother Atul alias Pappu Kudle, both alleged members of a rival gang, around 12.30 am on May 9, 2010, in the vicinity of Dattawadi police chowky.