Pune: Arrested for ‘sexual abuse’ of niece, woman & her partner test positive for Covid

A first information report in the case has been registered at Kondhwa police station. (Representational)

Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman and her 30-year-old partner for allegedly sexual abusing her 16-year-old niece. While the arrested tested positive for Covid-19 before being sent to judicial custody, a policeman who had come in contact with the couple has also tested positive for the infection.

A first information report in the case has been registered at Kondhwa police station. Police officials said that the 16-year-old victim and her three siblings had been staying at the house of her mother’s sister since the lockdown began in March. Towards the end of July, the four siblings returned home, located in another part of Pune.

The mother of the 16-year-old girl found that she had been upset since she returned home, in spite of her good exam results. After being asked repeatedly, the girl told the mother about the sexual abuse by her maternal aunt and her partner. The mother then approached the police with a complaint.

The girl has told the police that her aunt and her partner sexually abused her and also forcibly showed her pornographic videos.

Police arrested the 28-year-old aunt and her 30-year-old partner on August 8.

“On August 8, the two accused were produced before the court and then remanded to judicial custody. Before entry into the temporary prison, they were tested for Covid-19 as part of the laid-down procedure, and they tested positive. Subsequently, their high-risk contacts, including police personnel from our police station, were tested. One cop has tested positive,” said a senior police official.

The two accused have been admitted to a Covid care centre for prison inmates. The policeman is being treated as per protocol.

The two accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to molestation and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

