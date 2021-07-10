Pune: Man arrested, charged under Arms Act for possession of 26 swords

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 10, 2021 8:35:19 pm
Pune City Police has arrested a man for the alleged possession of 26 swords of different designs. Police have identified the accused as Pratik Dnyaneshwar Bhosale (33), a resident of Bibvewadi.
Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team raided a building in Bibwewadi area on Friday and arrested Bhosale at the spot. During the search, cops recovered 26 swords from him, which were kept in white bags on the terrace.
An offence has been lodged against Bhosale at the Sahakarnagar police station under sections of the Indian Arms Act.
