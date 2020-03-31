Pune COVID-19 case: 700-metre containment zone, 5-km buffer zone around Around Baramati area

Pune Rural Police started enforcing the zones immediately after the order was issued. (Representational Image) Pune Rural Police started enforcing the zones immediately after the order was issued. (Representational Image)

The Pune district administration on Monday issued a notification marking an area of 700-metre radius in Baramati as a containment zone, and a 5-km radius around it as buffer zone, after a person was found positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) here on Saturday.

A notification in this regard was issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate for Baramati Dadasaheb Kamble on Monday.

A middle-aged person from a residential area in Baramati, who was found to be infected with COVID-19 on Saturday, is currently being treated at a hospital in Pune.

The notification issued by Kamble on Monday stated, “A COVID-19 positive patient has been found in Shriramnagar area in Baramati. Taking into account the way the said virus spreads, it is very important to take strict preventive measures. Considering Shriramnagar as the centre, a containment zone of 700-metre radius has been demarcated. Further, a buffer zone of 5-km radius has been has also been marked.”

Pune Rural Police started enforcing the zones immediately after the order was issued.

Baramati Sub-Divisional Police officer Narayan Shirgaonkar said, “The containment zone implies that people in this area cannot leave their houses under any circumstances. In the buffer zone, they can leave their house only for essential or emergency purposes. We have deployed adequate police force on entry and exit points and also at fixed check-points to implement these orders.”

Officials said these orders will be in force until there are further instructions,

