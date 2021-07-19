Pune: Nearly 10,000 persistent active cases for a month, restrictions to be continued

Around 10,000 covid-19 active cases continues to remain persistent in Pune district for a month now, with infections rising in the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) since last week.

On June 19, there were 9,736 active infections, and after a month, on July 18, the number stood at 9,901.

Over half of the current cases come from the rural areas of the district. On July 18, the rural part registered 471 new cases with a positivity rate of 5.81 percent followed by 364 in PMC at a positivity rate of 5.16 percent and 228 in PCMC at a positivity rate of 4.91 percent.

Due to the current situation, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar decided to extend the existing lockdown. Pawar also urged citizens to implement covid appropriate behaviour. “There is not much of an improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the week. Thus, it was decided by all to continue with the present rules of lockdown and not to extend further relaxation,” he said.

In the PMC, the active case number increased by 92 in the last week. The civic body also increased testing to 46,627 in the week from July 9 to 15. The number of micro-containment zones increased from 10 on July 8 to 12 on July 15. It includes 9 buildings, one housing society and two localities.

In the last week, there has also been increase in number of new patients compared in the jurisdiction of Aundh-Baner, Warje-Karvenagar, Kasha-Vishrambaugwada and Dhole-Patil ward offices while other four ward office areas of Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, Vishrantwadi-Kalas-Dhanori, Kothrud-Bavdhan and Hadapsar-Mundhwa almost had the same number of new patients in the last two weeks. Only 7 of the 15 ward offices had seen a decline in new cases.