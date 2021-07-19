Covid situation in Pune dist remains unchanged: active cases hover around 10,000

It’s been a month that the Covid-19 situation has not changed much in Pune district with the active case load at around 10,000. In fact, the active case load in the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has slightly increased last week.

On June 19, at 9,736, the active cases in the district came down below the 10,000-mark after the second peak. The active case count on July 18 was 9,901 after fluctuating around the 10,000-mark.

Almost half the active cases are from rural parts of the district as it continues to register maximum new cases in a day compared to that in the PMC, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and other urban parts of the district.

On July 18, the rural part registered 471 new cases with a positivity rate of 5.81 per cent followed by 364 in the PMC areas at a positivity rate of 5.16 per cent and 228 in the PCMC areas at a positivity rate of 4.91 per cent.

In the PMC areas, the active case load increased by 92 last week as per the weekly report. This further reflected in the bed occupancy as it increased to 10.04 per cent on July 15 as against 9.65 on July 8. The civic body also increased testing to 46,627 in the week from July 9 to 15.

The number of micro-containment zones increased from 10 on July 8 to 12 on July 15. It includes nine buildings, one housing society and two localities.

Last week, there has been an increase in the number of new patients compared to that in the previous week in the jurisdiction of Aundh-Baner, Warje-Karvenagar, Kasha-Vishrambaugwada and Dhole-Patil ward offices, while other four ward office areas of Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, Vishrantwadi-Kalas-Dhanori, Kothrud-Bavdhan and Hadapsar-Mundhwa almost found the same number of new patients in the past two weeks. Only seven of the 15 ward offices reported a decline in new cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with legislators from the city after reviewing the Covid-19 situation, decided to continue with the existing lockdown restrictions, while urging people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“There is not much of an improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the week. Thus, it was decided by all to continue with the present rules of lockdown and not to extend further relaxation,” he had said.