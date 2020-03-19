Pune: Army soldier found hanging in Dighi home, suicide suspected, says police

Daund was from Beed district, where his family currently lives, said police. (Representational Image) Daund was from Beed district, where his family currently lives, said police. (Representational Image)

In a suspected case of suicide, a 41-year-old Army soldier was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Pune’s Dighi area on Wednesday afternoon.

The soldier, identified as Babasaheb Ranba Daund, was a Havildar who worked with a defence institution in Pune. He had been living alone in the residential complex of the Research and Development (Engineers), which is a facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Daund was from Beed district, where his family currently lives, said police.

“On Wednesday morning, Daund missed the reporting timing to his work unit. One of his colleagues was sent to check on him and found him hanging to the ceiling in his home in the government quarters. He was pronounced dead by the doctors,” said Assistant Inspector Sandeep Yadav of Vishrantwadi police station.

Police said a note, believed to have been written by Daund, has been found. “The note had the name and number of his brother, and stated that his brother should be contacted. Primary investigation points to suicide,” said police.

