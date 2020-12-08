Pune: Army Service Corps marks 260th Corps Day

The Corps has been a backbone to the fighting forces' campaigns in three continents and over all types of terrain from dry deserts to snowy mountains, jungles and high-altitude areas over the years of its service.

The Army Service Corps (ASC), the oldest and the largest administrative service in the Indian Army, celebrated its 260th Corps day on Tuesday.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, complimented all ranks of Army Service Corps for their selfless dedication and devotion to duty, read a press statement from the Indian Army.

From a modest beginning during the rule of the East India Company, the ASC has extended the scope of its activities, and now operates on land, water as well as in the air. The ASC is mainly responsible for the provisioning, procurement and distribution of supplies, fuel oils and lubricants, fuels, hygiene chemicals and items of hospital comforts to Army, Air Force and when required, for Navy and other paramilitary forces.

The operation of mechanical transport, except first-line transport and fighting vehicles, and the provision and operation of first and second-line animal transport is also the responsibility of the ASC. The other responsibilities of the Corps include carriage and distribution of ammunition including mines, packing of commodities for supply, loading of aircraft and ejection of loads, training and provisioning of clerks for all branches of staff at formation headquarters and the training and provisioning of catering staff in the Army.

The brave soldiers and officers of Army Service Corps have been awarded 568 honors pre-independence and one Maha Vir Chakra, 14 Vir Chakras, four Kirti Chakras, one Ashok Chakra, 21 Shaurya Chakras and 134 Sena Medals post-independence.

