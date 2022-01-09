Pune: Army Regional Technology Node conducts workshop for start-ups

The Army Regional Technology Node (RTN), Pune, organised an online workshop on Saturday to acquaint start-ups with the Army’s procurement process.

The event saw participation of 275 representatives from the Defence Industry and the Army.

A press statement from Southern Command of the Army said that the workshop focused on incorporating start-ups in the defence procurement chain, thereby widening the force’s equipment acquisition base. “To boost indigenous defence production and facilitate interaction with industry, the Southern Command had in November launched the first Regional Technology Node (RTN) at Pune. The activities of the node include the conduct of a start-up forum by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.,” the statement added.

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen JS Nain inaugurated the workshop and exhorted all industries to work relentlessly towards achieving the goal of indigenisation. The Army Commander’s address was followed by presentations by the Army Design Bureau (ADB), elaborating on the organisation and procedures of ADB and an overview of RTN. Representatives of industry, SIDM start-up forum and other bodies also addressed the participants.

“Conduct of such workshops will encourage industries, MSMEs and start-Ups to come forward and propose solutions for the Army’s modernization requirement under the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Defence Campaign’,” the statement said.