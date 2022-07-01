Pune: Army Ordnance Depot launches tree plantation drive to mark 75th Independence year

As a part of the countrywide celebrations to mark the 75 year of independence, the Indian Army’s Ordnance Depot (OD) at Talegaon under the aegis of Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area initiated a two-month-long tree plantation drive in coordination with the Social Forestry Department Friday.

Senior officials of the Ordnance Depot and the Social Forestry Department, Pune, were present at the inaugural day of the plantation drive.

In line with the Indian Army’s commitment towards its environmental responsibilities, during the drive, as many as 75,000 saplings — marking 75 years of independence — of different varieties will be planted during the current monsoon season in an area of approximately 283 acre.

The initiative will add to the existing green cover of the region. “The drive witnessed the combatants, civil defence employees, families and children participating in the drive and taking home the message of ‘Green Earth, Clean Earth’. This initiative will go a long way in inculcating awareness among the public about environment conservation,” said a statement.