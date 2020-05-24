Pune: Army jawaan booked for trying to kill wife, then self

“The husband attacked his wife with a knife following a fight. (Representational) “The husband attacked his wife with a knife following a fight. (Representational)

A 33-year-old Army jawaan on Sunday allegedly tried to kill his wife in Pune’s Vishrantwadi suburb, and also attempted to take his own life, police said. Both the husband and wife are being treated at a hospital and have sustained serious injuries, police added.

The soldier, of Naik rank, was identified as Rohit More, and is posted in Jammu and Kashmir with Rasthriya Rifles battalion, and had returned home on leave a few days ago. The incident took place somewhere around 4.30 am, police said.

Inspector Arun Avhad of Vishrantwadi police station said, “The husband attacked his wife with a knife following a fight. He then inflicted injuries on his neck. Their relatives who stay nearby called the police, and subsequently an ambulance was called. The wife has multiple knife injuries on her body…both are undergoing treatment and are out of danger.”

“We are trying to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the incident, as well as the reasons behind it,” Avhad added. “He has been booked for attempted murder and attempted suicide.”

